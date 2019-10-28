PIQUA — Krista Nicole Gress, age 31, of Piqua, passed peacefully away October 24, 2019 surrounded by love with the sun shining on her face.

She was born on July 16, 1988 in Dayton, OH to her mother, Pamela Johnson (Armstrong) and her father, Steven L. Gress.

Krista was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jerry Lee Gress and many great-grandparents.

She is survived by her mom, Pamela Johnson; father, Steven L. (Sheila) Gress; children, Skyler, Savannah, Izzy and Rowen; siblings, Heather (Kevin) Mehl, Jesie (Kris) Roser, Julie (Clay) Winland, Jonica (Jorge) Olivo, Taylor Gress, Nickolas Baker, Sarah (David) Owens, Brooke Sparks and Thomas Sparks and special mention, Mary Duwel; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Marcella Armstrong; maternal grandmother, Yvonne Springer; paternal grandmother, Julia Joan Gress; aunts and uncles, Ron, Mike, Lisa, Mark, Stephanie Gress and Stacey Jarvis and numerous beautiful nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.

Krista was bold, creative and sensitive. Her qualities are exemplified in her beautiful daughters, her love touched every facet of their lives. Even in the end, her dignity and grace shined through.

Krista's battles through life, made her who she was and she never gave up hope or compassion. While in the end she may have lost her battle, she would want those around her to continue fighting their fights.

A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Miami County Recovery Council, 1021 N. Market St, Troy, OH 45373, in Krista's memory.

