TIPP CITY — Kristin L. Mantia, age 38 of Tipp City, Ohio, beloved daughter of Tony and Karen Mantia passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Kristin was a Special Education teacher for Northmont Schools and an innovative business owner of Tony's and Mantia's Italia in Tipp City.

Graduate of Wright State University with a Master's in Education and a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Anthony and Anna Mantia, and William and Hazel Vaughn.

Besides her parents, she is also survived by her treasured son, Luke Anthony Rudy, and his father, Jason Rudy, sister Amie Mantia, Tipp City and brother David Mantia, Beavercreek. Godparents Mike and Lonnie Mantia. Special aunts and uncles Ralph and Nancy Mantia, Mike and Lonnie Mantia, Mike Vaughn, and Mark and Terri Vaughn.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Tipp City. Father Ken Baker celebrant. Burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery, Tipp City. Relatives and friends may visit from 10:00 am until time of mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St. Tipp City.

Arrangements entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Kristin to the Downtown Tipp City Partnership, 6 S. Third St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

