PIQUA — Kristine (Kris) Nash 59, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away on July 3, 2019.

She was born Oct. 16, 1959, to the late Paul and Rose Hollis.

She married her loving husband Donald Nash on Dec. 31, 1976.

She is survived by her husband and children, Donald (Jennifer) Nash of Covington, Ohio, Dan (Stacy) Nash of Lockington, Ohio, David Nash of Piqua, Ohio, and daughter Dee (Jon) Litchfield of Covington, Ohio; her grandchildren Ethan, Morgan, Austin, Emma, Jake, Eli Nash and expecting her first great-grandson. She also leaves behind her brothers, Ted (Theresa) Hollis and Jack Hollis of Piqua, Ohio; her sisters, Kelly (Paul) Schmidt of Michigan and Linda Crans of Montana; brothers-in-law Kenneth (Jennifer) Nash, Kevin Nash of Piqua and Mike Dankworth of Troy; and sister-in-laws, Karen (Dan) Kersey of Sidney, Kathy (Dave) Ward and Kimberly Mullennix of Piqua; several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rose Hollis; sisters, Susan Danworth and Paula and John Sorrell; brother, Bruce Hollis; sister-in-law, Vickie Hollis; and nephews, Timothy, Preston and Cory Hollis.

She was a loving wife and mother. She was incredibly proud of her grandchildren and deeply loved her animals.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.