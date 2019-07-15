TROY — Lance A. Grove, age 68 of Troy, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born August 30, 1951 in Troy to Jack and Glenna (Jackson) Grove.

Along with his parents, Lance is survived by his wife Ruth (Combs) Grove; son Quinten Grove (Jennifer) of Piqua; daughter Cammie Grove of Troy; grandson Bronson Grove; brother Bob Grove (Jeanie) of Georgia; two sisters, Theresa Kinnison (Rick) of Tipp City and Barb Lillich (Dave) of Vandalia. He was preceded in death by sister Vickie English.

Lance was a graduate of Tipp City High School and a member of Grace Baptist Church in Troy.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

He was employed with Chemineer in Dayton for over 40 years as a machinist.

A memorial service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Shawn Hess officiating. Visitation will be held 11:00AM-1:00PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com