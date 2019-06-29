PIQUA — LaRee B. Penny, age 97, of Piqua, OH, passed away at 2:47 PM on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Piqua Health and Rehab Center.

She was born in Piqua, OH on February 12, 1922 to the late Clyde and Mary (Shanessy) Ault. On August 31, 1946 in Piqua, OH, she married Edgar W. Penny.

He preceded her in death on January 15, 1988.

LaRee is survived by six sons and daughters-in-law: Paul W. and Diane Penny, Sidney, OH, Robert (BoB) E. and Rose Penny, Piqua, OH, Ronald L. and Shelley Penny, Troy, OH, Richard C. Penny, Piqua, OH, Mark E. Penny, Piqua, OH, Arthur (Pat) and Cindy Penny, Piqua, OH; two daughters and son-in-law: Katherine (Dee) Seagraves, Piqua, OH, and Malia A. and Kenneth Jess, Piqua, OH; twenty three grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and a couple great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter: Lois Hall, two grandsons: Jason Penny and Chad Seagraves, son-in-law: Carl Hall, two brothers and three sisters.

LaRee graduated from Piqua Catholic High School, Piqua, OH in 1942. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua, OH and St. Clare Society. LaRee was also a member of American Legion Post #184 Auxiliary, Piqua, OH, Women of the Moose Lodge#1067, Piqua, OH, Piqua Eagles #614 Auxiliary and Daughters of Isabella, Versailles, OH. She was a homemaker and retired from Piqua Engineering in 1986 after 10 years of service.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Church, Piqua, OH with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt Celebrant. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington, OH. Calling hours will be Monday July 1, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, OH.

Memorial Contributions may be made to East Central Division 2808 Reading Road Cincinnati, OH 45206.

