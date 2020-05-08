SPRINBORO — Larry A. "Buck" Buchanan, age 66, of Springboro, OH, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home. He was born in Piqua, OH, on November 28, 1953, to the late Betty F. (Harrison) and Herbert Buchanan. He attended Bowling Green State University; and pitched baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies Minor Leagues. Buck owned and operated Buckeye Elite Lawn Care for 17 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandfather, whom he lovingly called "Poppy". He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Jearldine L. "Jeri" (Shores) Buchanan; his daughter, Katie Buchanan; and his son, Ben Buchanan; his grandchildren Hannah and Max Selk; his step-children, Kenneth (Diana) Sese, Dan (Caitlin) Sese, and Jen Sese; 3 step-grandchildren, Maddison, Jacob and Asher; and his sister, Sandy Herrman. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family would like to express a sincere thank you to their customers for their many years of loyalty; and want to share with them that the same quality of service and tradition will continue for many years to come. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 8 to May 9, 2020.