MINSTER — Larry N. Apple, age 76, of Minster, Ohio, died on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at his home.

He was born on June 15, 1942, in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Richard and Emma (Rettering) Apple.

He is survived by his soul mate of 50 years, Mary (Lewis) Apple; daughter, Lisa McKinney, of Troy; grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Cole, Colt and Kylee; great-grandson, Colson Michael, and great-granddaughter, Aiyla; in-laws, Don and Kathy Lewis, of Piqua, Donna and Jim Eberly, of Sidney, Terry and Billie Lewis, of Piqua, and Angie Lewis, of Piqua; and his special pet Chihuahua Annie.

He is preceded in death by son, Larry Neil Apple, a sister, Linda and Bill Anderson, and a brother-in-law, Edward Lewis.

Larry served in the Army National Guard, he formerly owned and operated Molly's Restaurant in Piqua and retired from Berwick Steel in Piqua. He was loved by everyone. He enjoyed fishing with family at Lake Erie every year and fishing with his wife on the lake where they lived.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until time of service.

Memorial donations may be made to the or the .

