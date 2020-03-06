DAYTON — Larry Dean Edwards, age 82, of Dayton, Ohio passed away March 1, 2020 at home. He was born on January 28,1938 in Troy, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edwards and Dorothy Mattocks) Edwards, and his sister Janet Favorite. He is survived by his wife, Mary Kathleen (English) Edwards of Dayton, and two brothers, Robert and Thomas Edwards of Coldwater, Michigan.

Also surviving are his children: Mark William Edwards of Iowa, and Julie Lynn Edwards of Germantown, Ohio. He is also survived by Mark's children Dustin Edwards of California and Jacob Edwards of New Hampshire.

He graduated from Newton High School in Miami County in 1956.

He was the president of his class and participated in baseball, basketball, and track. Upon graduating, he started an apprenticeship as a bricklayer and was a life member of Local 22. He was also a skilled blacksmith. Larry was best known for his association with horses, especially the Appaloosa horse. He and his wife Kathy owned and operated the Edwards Training Center in Dayton, Ohio where they trained and bred National and World caliber horses. He spent three months in Italy teaching horse owners how to prepare their horses for the show ring. Over the years Larry was a member and officer of various horse clubs. He was a past president of Central states Horse Show Association and the Ohio Appaloosa Association. He also took an active role in the national Appaloosa Horse Club. He was a director for the APHC for two terms, vice-president for one term, and president for two terms.

He was dedicated to the Appaloosa horse and he strived to make the APHC an association that was unified toward the common goal of advancing the Appaloosa in the equine world. As a trainer, Larry hauled his clients' horses all over the United States in pursuit of National and World Championships and National year end high point awards. He traveled to Maine, Florida, Texas, and many states in between to show. He also traveled across the northern border to Canada. Over the years, he put millions of miles on his truck and trailer. Some years he was on the road more than he was home. Larry held judging cards for the Pony of the Americas breed and the Appaloosa Horse Club. He judged the National POA show held in Columbus, Ohio. He also judged the National and World shows for the Appaloosa Horse club numerous times. In addition to judging in the United States, he judged the Appaloosa European Nationals in France and he traveled to Israel where he judged the first and only sanctioned Appaloosa horse show in that country. He was renowned for his knowledge of the Appaloosa native costume class and he achieved numerous championships in that class. Because of his expertise, he spoke at judges' seminars and was featured in the Appaloosa Journal.

Services to honor Larry's life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Larry may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County or a .

