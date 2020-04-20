PLEASANT HILL — Larry Douglas Cecil, age 80, of Pleasant Hill, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born November 29, 1939, in Piqua, Ohio, to his parents Boyd & Mary (Flory) Cecil.

Larry graduated from Newton High School class of 1957. In July 24, 1959, he married Beverly Shuff, and together they shared a life for over 60 years.

He retired from the Village of Pleasant Hill as the village superintendent after over 30 years of service.

He was a longtime firefighter with the Pleasant Hill Newton Township Joint Fire Department formerly serving as Assistant Chief.

He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Beverly Cecil; son and daughter-in-law Scott & Lisa Cecil; daughter and son-in-law Lisa & Dave Deaton; grandchildren Christina & Chad Wackler, Shane & Ashlee Cecil, Mary & Tim Williams, Josh & Kayla Deaton, Heather & Jonathan Kanet; great grandchildren Brooklyn, Christopher, Ava, Emerson, Kendall; brothers and sisters-in-law Bob & Barb Cecil, Dave & Amy Brewer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Cecil.

Private family services will be held with interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill Newton Township Joint Fire Department.

