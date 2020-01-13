PIQUA — Larry L. Fair, age 72, of Piqua, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born August 17, 1947 in Piqua, to the late Lyle & Madge (Gay) Fair.

He married Beth (Byerly) on July 21, 1979, and she survives in Piqua.

He is also survived by a daughter, Lauryn & Adam Timmerman of Coldwater; a brother, Jerry & Pat Fair of Lebanon; and a niece Jennifer Fair of Greenville, SC.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua and the Coldwater Kiwanis. He started teaching social studies and history at Brookville High School where he also coached football, basketball and track.

He then became assistant principal there. After that he became high school principal at Coldwater for 12 years, and continued his administrative career at Paulding high School and retired as superintendent from Versailles High School.

Larry was very dedicated to his job and family.

He enjoyed following the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, mowing grass with a cigar and his little dogs. Larry was a faith filled individual, he always gave away free hugs, who was funny with a quick wit and a stubborn streak.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Coldwater. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater from 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday January 14th, and from 9 to 10 AM on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to Miami County Hospice or Cheryl Ann Programs. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.