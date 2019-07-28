PIQUA — Larry W. Dowell, age 66, of Piqua, passed away Thursday July 25, 2019 at 4:25 PM at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH.

He was born Aug. 5, 1952 in Piqua, Ohio to the late James T. and Leah L. (Neal) Dowell.

Larry is survived by two children: David Dowell, Piqua, OH, and Kristin and Dustin Goings, Piqua, OH; two brothers: Dennis and Connie Dowell, Piqua, OH, Garry Dowell and partner John Spitler, New Carlisle, OH; six grandchildren: Heather, Devon, Justin, Johnothan, Ashton, and Dakota.

Larry graduated from Piqua Central High School in 1972. He was a mechanic for Dick's Paint and Body Shop in Piqua for 38 years.

Larry proudly served his Country in the United States Army from Sept. 12, 1972 to Dec. 10, 1973. He enjoyed working on cars and race cars, going to car shows, gardening, watching John Wayne movies, and traveling especially going to Kentucky. Larry loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Full military honors will be presented by the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH. 45373.

Condolences to the family may be expressed to www.melcher-sowers.com.