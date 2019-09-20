PIQUA — LAURA A. LEE, age 61, of Piqua, passed away Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11:45 A.M. at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Troy, OH. She was born in Piqua on December 10, 1957 to the late William and Lillie (Van Kirk) Doyle. On April 12, 1979 in Troy, OH, she married Wilson "Junior" Lee, Jr. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2012.

Laura is survived by one sister: Dorothy Martin, Piqua; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers: Homer Doyle and Thomas Doyle.

Laura was a member of the Piqua Salvation Army. She was also a member of the Piqua Loyal Order of the Moose #1067. Laura worked at Upper Valley Medical Center for 8 years. She also worked in the home health industry before retiring in 2000.

A Graveside service will be held Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua with Majors Robert and Jody Kramer officiating. A memorial service and meal will be held at the Salvation Army 129 S. Wayne St. Piqua following the graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to MELCHER-SOWERS FUNERAL HOME, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.