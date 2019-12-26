COVINGTON — LaVaune L. Locker, age 83 of Covington, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

LaVaune was born in Troy on October 27, 1936 to the (late) Carl De & Winnie Pearl (Davis) Locker; a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1955 and had attended two years of college; was a member of the Covington Presbyterian Church where he had been a member of the choir for many years and also had served as their custodian; loved to watch TV; and enjoyed working on the computer.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hannah Jane Locker in 2009; step-son, Russel Seidel; and dear friend, Pat Locker. LaVaune is survived by his four step-children, Richard Seidel of Troy, Keith Seidel of Columbus, Carl & wife, Rita Seidel of Tampa, FL, Jerri Seidel of Spanning, WA; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Keith & Shirley Locker of Covington; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie & Dick Angle of Troy; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Memorial Service 11:30 AM Sunday at the Covington Presbyterian Church with Pastor Greg Kurtz officiating. Private graveside service at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Covington Presbyterian Church.

