Lawrence A. "Larry" Burke
SPRINGFIELD — Lawrence A. "Larry" Burke, 69, died Friday June 12, 2020, at his residence in Springfield.

He was born November 6, 1950 in Springfield to the late John C. and Patricia J. (Smith) Burke.

He was preceded in death by his spouse of 36 years, Debra D. Mackert of Springfield, Ohio.

Survivors include three sons, Joe (Meghan) of Shelbyville, Ky, Matthew (Becca) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Isaac (Stacy) of Springfield; Two sisters, Jacquelyn (Gene) Trissel of Piqua, Kathryn (Michael) Ross of Tarpon Springs, Florida; one brother: John R. (Vicki) Burke of Burlington, Kentucky; nine grandchildren: Maggie, Owen, Josie, Emmie Jayne, Silas, Tinsley, Maisie, Jameson and Arlie Burke. Two grandchildren are expected in August. Mr. Burke was a graduate of Piqua High School in 1968 and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company (AT&T) of 39 years.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, June 22nd at 11am in the Littleton & Rue fFuneral Home with livestreaming beginning at the time of service through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Reverend Corey Potts will be officiating the services. Burial will follow Rose Hill Burial Park with Military Honors.

Online expressions of sympathy, memorial video and livestream link is available at www.littletonandrue.com



Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 20, 2020
Every time I saw Larry he had that big smile on his face! He loved life and his family! He will be missed.
Neila-Susan
Friend
June 20, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 19, 2020
I knew larry for.over 30 years,and attended church.with him.larry was.always ready to help someone in need,and he was a good husband and father and a man who loved GOD.I WAS SADDENED TO HEAR OF HIS PASSING AND MY.PRAYERS AND CONDOLENCES.GO UOT TO HIS FAMILY. LARRY WILL SURELY BE MISSED.
Darrell Curtiss Cotrell
Friend
June 19, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Roger Main
June 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Your Dad and Mom were wonderful people. And are sadly missed.
Lou Ann Henry
Friend
June 19, 2020
Praying for you all. Please reach out if we can help in any way.
Levi and Lori White
Friend
June 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Youre in our thoughts and prayers. ❤
Karen and Dave Soldat
Friend
June 19, 2020
To, Larry's family, So sorry for your loss, Lot of good memorys from the old OHIO BELL days. Jerry Neher
