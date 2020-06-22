SPRINGFIELD — Lawrence A. "Larry" Burke, 69, died Friday June 12, 2020, at his residence in Springfield.

He was born November 6, 1950 in Springfield to the late John C. and Patricia J. (Smith) Burke.

He was preceded in death by his spouse of 36 years, Debra D. Mackert of Springfield, Ohio.

Survivors include three sons, Joe (Meghan) of Shelbyville, Ky, Matthew (Becca) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Isaac (Stacy) of Springfield; Two sisters, Jacquelyn (Gene) Trissel of Piqua, Kathryn (Michael) Ross of Tarpon Springs, Florida; one brother: John R. (Vicki) Burke of Burlington, Kentucky; nine grandchildren: Maggie, Owen, Josie, Emmie Jayne, Silas, Tinsley, Maisie, Jameson and Arlie Burke. Two grandchildren are expected in August. Mr. Burke was a graduate of Piqua High School in 1968 and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company (AT&T) of 39 years.

A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, June 22nd at 11am in the Littleton & Rue fFuneral Home with livestreaming beginning at the time of service through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. Reverend Corey Potts will be officiating the services. Burial will follow Rose Hill Burial Park with Military Honors.

