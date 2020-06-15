TIPP CITY — Lawrence Richard "Cookie" Cook, age 79 of Tipp City passed away at home on Saturday June 13, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

He was born September 7, 1940 to the late Richard Cook and Alberta (North) Cook.

He married the love of his life Nancy Honeyman, January 1, 1940.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy (Honeyman) Cook. He is survived by his daughters Tina Cook and Gail (Eugene) Blackburn; Grandchildren Joshua (Anna) Blackburn, Johnathan (Melissa White) Blackburn; Great Grandchildren Samuel & Philip Blackburn, Jonah, Lorien & Oliver White; Brothers David (Carol Sue) Cook & Fred (Charlotte) Cook, Sister-in-law Betty Gossett, many nieces and nephews; and Special friends Rex & Lois Curits, Dave Warling, Sherri & Mike Nygren.

Larry retired from A.O. Smith in Tipp City in 1998.

He was a member of Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Post 586 for 45 years, a member of the Jaycees for 10 years in which he served as Internal Vice President, President, Senate Director, District 25 Vice President and was awarded J.C.I. Sentorship, and a member of the Lions Club.

Larry also spent many years building floats for the Tipp City Mum Festival parade. Over the years Larry enjoyed woodworking, working with stained glass, traveling with his wife Nancy, and fishing trips with friends and family.

Visitation Wednesday June 17, 2020 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Funeral service Thursday June 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home; Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating. Burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in loving memory of Larry to Miami County Hospice or American Legion Post 586 Tipp City.

