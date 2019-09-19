PIQUA — Lilian J. Bayman, 98, of Piqua, passed away at 11:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born May 28, 1921 in Wolverhampton, England to the late Charles and Lillie (Burton) Carter.

She married William E. Bayman July 9, 1944 in England, he preceded her in death September 17, 1985.

Survivors include a daughter, Marisa (Barney) Littlejohn of Covington; a son, Craig Bayman of Aberdeen, South Dakota; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Gene Bayman, a granddaughter, Cory Bayman, a brother and two sisters.

Mrs. Bayman earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for several years at Piqua Memorial Hospital before joining Hobart Bros. working in their Photo Laboratory until her retirement in 1986.

She was a devout member of St. James Episcopal Church for seven decades. She enjoyed playing cards, gardening, knitting and was quite a storyteller. She loved her family and their traditional vacations to Bass Lake, Canada.

She will be remembered for her kindness to others.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church with Fr. Robert Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Services are being provided to her family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Organ Fund of St. James Episcopal Church, 200 W. High St. Piqua, OH 45356.

