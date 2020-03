PLEASANT HILL — Lina E. Schleinitz, Age 84, of Pleasant Hill, went to meet her Lord and Savior Sunday morning, March 1, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

Services will be held 10:30 AM Monday, March 9, at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 AM Monday at the funeral home.