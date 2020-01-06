TROY — Linda E. Honeyman, age 80, of Troy, OH passed away on January 5, 2020.

She was born on October 30, 1939 in Tipp City, OH to the late Alvin and Inez (Upton) Biser.

Linda is survived by her husband of 59 years: Donald L. Honeyman; daughter and son-in-law: Gail Honeyman (Jimmy) Welch of Piqua; grandchildren: Natalie (Joseph) King and Lee (Kelly) Middleton; great grandchild: Miles David King; siblings: Wilda "Toots" (Melvin) Funderburg of New Carlisle; Doris Deeter of Casstown; Norman "Nub" (Marilyn) Biser of Maineville, and Ethyl Osweiler of Troy; sisters-in-laws and brother-in-law: Patricia Biser of Eaton, Joyce Biser of Franklin, Carol Biser of Tipp City, Patricia Honeyman of Troy and John and Alice Sheafer of St. Paris; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by brothers: Maurice Gene Biser, Willard Biser, Ralph Biser, Denzel Biser, Wayne Biser; and brother-in-law: Glen Honeyman.

Linda was a 1957 graduate of Tipp City High School. She was formerly employed with Hobart Brothers Company, Lester Snell People's Gas and Evergreen Lawn Company.

She was a former member of the Tipp City and Casstown United Methodist Churches and has been a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Troy.

She volunteered at Stouder Memorial Hospital and First Place Food Pantry. She enjoyed reading, flower gardening and making embroidery cards and crafts.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling in the motor home and fishing together.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH with the Rev. Ty Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.