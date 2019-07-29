PIQUA — Linda L. Parke, 77, of Piqua passed away at 1:40 am Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Piqua Health & Rehab Center.

She was born April 6, 1942 in Sidney to the late Harold Parke.

She is survived by her lifelong partner, Perry Sprowl of Piqua; one brother, Dale Parke of Kansas; and her dear friends of many years, Doyle & Gwen Karr. Ms. Parke was a graduate of Sidney High School and the Ohio State University, graduating with a degree in Education. She went on to teach in the Sidney School District before teaching in the Piqua School District at Washington School and Springcreek School from which she retired in 1994.

She was a past member of the Miami County Retired Teachers Association and enjoyed reading, playing the piano, taking walks with her friends, traveling to Amish Country and bicycling.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 am Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery, Anna. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Education Foundation, 215 Looney Rd. Piqua, OH 45356.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.