Linda Lee Karnes, age 82, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center. She was born on April 20, 1937 in Troy, Ohio to the late William H. and Mabel Mae (Ditmer) Butler.

Linda is survived by her husband of 63 years: Donovan E. Karnes; two children: Mary Beth (Michael) Anthony of Troy, Ohio and Lisa (Ralph) Bauer of Houston, Ohio; seven grandchildren: Justin (Lisa) Anthony, Seth Anthony, J. W. Anthony, Aaron Bauer, Christian (Katie) Bauer, Betsy Bauer and Katie (Charles) Harshman; and three great grandchildren: Alexandra and Hazel Anthony and Theodore Harshman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother: William H. Butler, Jr.

Linda was a 1955 graduate of Troy High School and attended classes at Miami University Piqua Branch. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Troy, Ohio and the United Methodist Women. Linda worked at the family business, Tri-Mark in Piqua, Ohio. She was also a longtime volunteer in local schools, churches and organizations. She was Treasurer for many years for Woman's Christian Association of Troy, Ohio. Linda dedicated her life to her family.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on May 25, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Troy, Ohio with Rev. Dave Leckrone officiating. Family will greet friends and family following the service at First Place in Troy, Ohio. Private interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Troy, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Women, c/o First United Methodist Church, 110 W. Franklin Street, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.