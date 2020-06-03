TIPP CITY — Linden Grant Milthaler, age 90 of Tipp City passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in his residence after battling cancer for many years. He was born in Bonaparte, Iowa on November 16, 1929 the son of George & Eathel (Moore). As a boy, he delivered newspapers to Orville Wright's home in Oakwood. He worked for NCR for a few years and was a certified auto mechanic and owned and operated Milthaler Garage, Dayton. He was the service manager for several area dealerships and owned and operated the Greater Dayton Lawn Service. He worked for Jerry Stitcher Auctioneer for over 21 years as a clerk, which he very much enjoyed. He loved to travel and worked for Safeway Driveway where he delivered buses all over the United States. He was a Ham Radio Operator (WD8BMA) for many years where he enjoyed his weekly chats with friends from all over the world. He enjoyed woodworking, working on automobiles, gardening, working in the yard, traveling and playing his double neck steel guitar. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris Jean (Wilson) Milthaler; daughter Cindy (Tim) Fairchild of West Milton; son David Milthaler (Holly Foster) of Englewood; grandchildren Brad (Mandy) North, Zachary Herron and Myranda (Justin) Schuster; great grandsons Owen, Oakley, Oliver, Bo North and Benjamin Schuster; grand dogs Jada, Wally & Ziggy; brother Greal (Gaye) Milthaler of Springboro; sister Joy Lynn Illig of Oberlin; brother-in-law Richard Rambo of Vandalia; cousins Eudora, John & Carol Hurd, Duke & Cyd Schmidt, Marilyn & Jim Neary and Shirley Meyer; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews special friends, neighbors, and auction friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Don Illig, Dottie Rambo and Rosie (Bob) Hahn. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Hospice of Miami County for their care and concern during this difficult time. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with John Seagraves officiating. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Dayton Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made in Linden's memory to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.