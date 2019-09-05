TIPP CITY — Loaine (Elleman) Leffler of Tipp Citty left this earth August 31 to continue Her life with Jesus in Heaven.

Joining her husband, Bill Leffler , who proceded her in death in November 2013. They shared 62 Years together enjoying family, many friends and blessing of the Lord. Thankful for the memories. There is a lot of living in 90 years!!

Born to parents Aubrey and Glenna (Stockslager) Elleman in November 1928. They preceded her in death, as did one sister, Mary Elizabeth (1930) and one brother, Don Elleman (2014).

Surviving family son, Joe Leffler, Tipp City; daughter Karen (Terry) Love, Troy; granddaughter Mandi (Jeremy) Hines, Troy; grandson Nathan Love, Lake Geneva, WI.; great-grandkids Breanna, Brooklyne, Brilie and Brody Hines; siblings, brother, Jerry (Polly) Elleman, Casstown; sister, Nancy (Jess) Ferrell, Vandalia; brother David Bruce (Arnita) Elleman, WI; sister-in-law Barb Elleman (Don) of Troy; and several much-loved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and 7 great, great nieces and nephews.

There was something about "no-bake" cookies she brought to family gatherings, someone usually hid them — but by the end of day they were all gone!!

She served as church pianist/organist at Sugar Grove Bible Church for several years, taught SS classes, and ladies home Bible studies.

For the last several years she attended Tipp City First Baptist Church.

She taught piano in the area for 27 years. She retired from teaching in early 1980.

Especially thankful for God's promise in these later days "As your days so shall your strength be" Dt 33:25. Her life verse Ps 16:11 "Thou will show me the path of life, in the presence is fullness of joy at the right hand are pleasures evermore."

At her wishes her body was given to medical science for research. Graveside services later at convenience of family.

A Celebrate of her Life will be on Sunday September 15, 3-5 pm, at Ginghamburg United Methodist church. (Visiting with the family).

Memorial gifts may be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) Miami Valley, 3626 N. Main St. Dayton OH 45405-2403 or Hospice of Miami County 550 Summit Ave. Troy, OH 45373. They are the angels who took care of her last living days, inpatient at UVMC.