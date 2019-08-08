COLUMBUS — Lois E. Edge, age 91, formerly of Tipp City, OH passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Riverside Hospital, Columbus, OH.

Born on June 18, 1928, in Fletcher, OH, Lois was a daughter of the late Carl and Leslie Kate (Sanders) Manning. She married Charles Orban Edge on April 25, 1954 and he preceded her in death on January 24, 2016. Together they raised three children: George (Sherron) Edge of Grove City, OH, Cheryl (John) Kershner of Columbus, OH, and David (Shelly) Edge of Beavercreek, OH. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren: Andrew (Nikki) Edge of New Madison, OH, Rebecca Edge of Grove City, OH, Jared (Mindy) Kershner of Massachusetts, Nathan (Carissa) Kershner of Grove City, OH, David (Kristen) Edge of Arizona, and Chelsey (Matt Mineer) Edge of Colorado Springs, CO.; and four great grandchildren: Mallory, Everleigh, Luneia, and Matthew. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family members. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Scott, Ralph and Ray Manning, and two sisters, Ruth Bulle and Jean Snyder.

Lois attended the Vandalia Baptist Church, Vandalia. She attended Brown Township High School and studied music at Northwestern University in Minneapolis St. Paul.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor David Starry of First Light Church, Vandalia, OH presiding. Burial will follow in Fletcher Cemetery.

Memorial donations in memory of Lois may be sent to First Light Church, 140 Elva Court, Vandalia, OH 45377. Envelopes will be available in the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com