COVINGTON — Lois Jean Kimmel, 87, of Covington, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Covington Care Center. She was born July 10, 1931, in Piqua, to the late John Daniel Sr. and Alice Kathryn (Stephenson) Kimmel.

Jean will be missed and remembered by her siblings, Kenneth (Dixie) Kimmel of Covington, Rita (Larry) Walters of Greenville, and Kathy Baker of Covington; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers J.D., Robert and Thomas Kimmel; and sister Joan Guido.

Jean was a longtime member of Friendship Grace Brethren Church. She enjoyed talking on the phone, playing euchre and bingo, loved children, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at Highland Cemetery, Covington, with Pastor Ralph Schaafsma officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua, OH 45356. Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington. Online condolences may be left for the Kimmel family at www.moorefh.com.