Lois Jean McDonald, age, 69, of Piqua, went to be with the Lord at 10:55 a.m. on June 10, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy, OH. She was born September 13, 1949 in Waldo, AK to the late Hurtis and Earlene (Smith) Beasley. She married Bennie J. McDonald December 17, 1980 in Piqua, OH. He survives.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Eric, Sr. (Lindale) Higgins, Piqua, OH; one daughter and son-in-law: Veronica (Mark) Stevens, Casstown, OH; five brothers and sisters-in-law: Earl Mckinney, Kenny Ray (Mary) Coulter, Johnny Ray "Papa" (Debbie) Coulter, Jasper (Tammy) Atkins, Jerry Atkins and Sheila; one sister: Pauline Henry, all of Piqua, OH; (Six sisters in Arkansas); ten grandchildren: Eric Higgins, Jr.; Terrick Higgins, Dreleik Higgins, Drovante Higgins, Treasure Higgins, Eryca Higgins, Jaylyn Evans, Brianna Sims, Jordan Woosley, Gregory Howery; three great grandchildren: Latrell Higgins, Aleah Higgins, and Nevaeh Higgins. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Lois was a member of Mt. Zion Holy Union C.O.G. in Sidney, OH. She loved going to church, traveling and going to her grandchildren's sports activities. She was employed at Industry Products in Piqua for 25 years.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Pastor Willie T. McGhee officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Friends may call Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.Melcher-Sowers.com.