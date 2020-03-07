Lola A. (Borghese) Brunetto, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at home at the beautiful age of 99, on March 5, 2020, surrounded by her adoring family.

Lola was born August 8, 1920, in Columbus, Ohio, to Julius and Angelina Borghese.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph A. Brunetto Jr.; son, Joseph A. Brunetto III; siblings, Gloria (Amspoker) Julius Jr., and Joan.

In 1950 Joe and Lola were married in Columbus, subsequently returning to Joe's home town of Piqua, Ohio, where they raised five children and were faithful members of St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Before marriage Lola, attended Ohio State and Capital Universities. Lola worked from 1942-1945 for the Navy Department supporting the war effort.

She was a Junior Piave Club Auxiliary member and a life-long member of Phi Beta Sigma Sorority. While in Piqua Joe and Lola owned and managed the Capri Lounge until 1970.

After Joe's passing in 1974 she worked in retail clothing at Uhlman's Department Store. Lola returned to Columbus in 1985 where she continued to work in women's fashion until the age of 82.

Mom's depth of strength, marveled by everyone she met, was her love of God and her Catholic Faith. She was a dutiful volunteer in her retired years to St. Catherine of Sienna Parish. Her love of her Catholic faith was only equaled by her love of her family. Lola's greatest joy in life was her family dinners of homemade spaghetti, gnocchi, and everyone's favorite Scripilette. Lola is survived by her children, Rick (Landa), daughter-in-law, Michelle, Julie (Mike) Frantz, Craig (Karen), and Victoria. She is loving grandmother of Angela, Joey, Dante Brunetto; Katie, Elizabeth, Michael, Joe, Mary, Jonathan, Molly Frantz; Grace and John Brunetto. Lola is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Josephine (Brunetto) Gast; many caring nieces and nephews and loyal friend in faith, Paulette Bennett.

Her family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the John Quint Treboni Funeral Home, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 500 S. Gould Rd., Columbus; with burial in Piqua on Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 500 S. Gould Columbus, OH (43209). Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.