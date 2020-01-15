PIQUA — Lonnie E. Sutter, age 72, of Piqua, OH, passed away on Tuesday, January 14 at Wilson Health Center in Sidney.

Lonnie was born on December 30, 1947 in Lima, OH to the late Harold and Virginia (Kratzer) Sutter.

Lonnie is survived by his wife of 42 years: Denise (Jones) Sutter; children: Richard E. Sutter of Cridersville, Julie A. (Ron) Gossard of Wapakoneta, Gina (Marc) Downs of Mason, Kelly (Joe) McMullen of Troy and Chris (Alex) Shilt of Troy; sister: Laurie Mendonca of Troy; sixteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Lonnie loved golf, bowling, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He was a meat cutter/manager with numerous grocery stores, with the last being Pic-N-Save in Piqua. Lonnie was an avid Browns fan. He will be missed by his beloved dog: Brownie.

Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima. Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday and from 9:30 – 10:00 AM on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kidney Foundation (PKD.org), 615 Elsinore Pl #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or Foundation Kettering, 3535 Southern Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com..