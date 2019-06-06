TROY — Lonnie N. Steinbrugge, age 71 of Troy, passed away June 4, 2019. He was born March 6, 1948 in Dayton to the late Dale G. and Dora B. (Mason) Steinbrugge.

Lonnie is survived by his stepson William E. Smith, III (Tracey) of Troy, stepdaughter Stacy Smith of New Lebanon, brother Dana Steinbrugge (Debbie) of South Charleston, as well as six step grandchildren: William E. Smith, IV, Andrew P. Smith, Alex T. Casdorph (Kyle), Erik M. Vondenhuevel, Sydney J. Brock, and Steven A. Brock; and sister-in-law Joyce Steinbrugge of Enon.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia Steinbrugge on May 30, 2018; as well as two brothers: Ron Steinbrugge and Steve Steinbrugge.

Lonnie was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton and was a member of the National Hot Rod Association from 1975-1978. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He retired from the former D&D Fencing and had also worked for Specialty Paper in Dayton for over 15 years.

A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Shawn Hess officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.