TROY — Loren "Larry" C. Detrick, age 49, of Troy, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on February 7, 1970 to Carole (Myers) Detrick of Troy and the late Ronald Detrick.

Loren is survived by his wife: Michelle (Francis) Detrick; two children: Christian Detrick and Nickolas Detrick, both of Troy; and three brothers: Denis Rife, George Detrick and Jerry Detrick, all of Troy.

Loren was a 1988 graduate of Miami East High School. Loren was a member of Mid-County Church of Christ, where he was a Deacon. He was an electrician for AECOM/Caterpillar. Loren was a baseball coach for Troy Jr. Baseball for 11 years. He loved fishing, riding motorcycle and cooking, especially barbeque.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on June 22, 2019 at Mid-County Church in Troy with Ralph Royse officiating. Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on June 22 at the church.

Contributions may be made to Autism Society of Dayton, 4801 Springfield Street Dayton, Ohio 45431 or Mid-County Church of Christ, 1556-1864 N Dorset Lytle Rd, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.