PIQUA — Lorene Ann Bercot, 75, of Piqua, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy. She was born June 1, 1944, in Troy, to the late James and Lorraine (Morris) Newton. She married Robert C. Bercot on June 21, 1965; he survives.

Ann will also be missed and remembered by her children, Richard (Teresa) Bercot of Tawawa, Vicki (Mike) Pryfogle of Fletcher, Mark (Kathy) Bercot of Piqua, Rhonda (Art) Buckowitz of St. Louis, Mo., Tresa Bercot of Union City, Ind.; a daughter-in-law, Marty Bercot of Fletcher; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, James Newton of Akron. She was preceded in death by a son, Dwayne Bercot.

Ann was a homemaker and past member of the Tipp City Assembly of God. She enjoyed playing piano and time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 12, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. Online condolences may be left for the Bercot family at www.moorefh.com.