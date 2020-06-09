PLEASANT HILL — Loretta Kay "Lori" Jackson, age 64 of Pleasant Hill, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Piqua Manor. She was born August 6, 1955 in Troy to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Walker) Small.

Lori is survived by her son Ryan Jackson (Sharon West) of Troy, daughter Ashley Moreno (Ramon Vidales) of Troy, and grandchildren Kaylan, Wyatt, Elizabeth, Austin, Warren, Roman, Reagen, and Benjamin; and stepsisters Tina Shamburger and Kelly Roark.

She was preceded in death by her lifelong companion Roger O'Neal on December 25, 2019, daughters Kiley, Alisha, and Shay, brother Bruce Allen Small, and sister Roberta Christine Ingle.

Lori was a 1974 graduate of Troy High School. She especially loved her grandchildren and also enjoyed shopping and music. She loved all animals, but was particularly fond of cats, and would donate her money to various animal charities and also to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

A funeral service would be held 4:00PM Friday, June 12, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home with Pastor David Thomasson officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00PM-4:00PM prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .