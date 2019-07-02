PIQUA — Lori Ann Arthur, 46, of Piqua passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her residence.

She was born December 19, 1972 in Sidney to the late Susan (Couchot) Arthur.

Survivors include a son, Logan Arthur of Piqua; siblings, Ann Arthur of Gulfport, Mississippi, Shelly Knick of Piqua, Kelly Hill of Dayton; and Aaron Arthur of Piqua.

Ms. Arthur attended Piqua High School and the Joint Vocational School. She was full of life and had a wonderful sense of humor. She always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed pool league, going fishing, reading, writing, and coloring. She was an animal lover, especially her dog and cats. A favorite quote she liked to remember was "A strong woman….looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink".

A time to honor her life is scheduled from 4-7 pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.