COVINGTON — Louis Joseph "Joe" Meyer Jr., age 90 of Covington, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at his home.

Joe was born in Piqua on April 20, 1929 to the (late) Louis J. Sr. & Hazel Irene (Grubb) Meyer; attended Buckeye Boys State in 1946; was a graduate of Covington High School, Class of 1947; nine days after he graduated he enlisted in the Army, he was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War, served with the 1st Infantry Division/Quarter Master/the Big Red "1" and he served 34 months; retired from Dayton Power & Light Co. with 38 years of service as Leader Lineman; served as a Newberry Township Trustee for 24 years; while there he fixed many old tombstones in all the cemeteries and made sure all veterans had their markers; member of St. John Lutheran Church, Covington and attended Friedens Lutheran Church; member of the American Legions A.B. Cole Post No. 80, Covington where he was part of the group that raised the flag at the Covington Football Games; member of the VFW Post No. 4235, Covington; was instrumental in keeping the tradition of the Memorial Day Parade in Covington; member of the Ft. Rowdy Museum; retired from Covington Fire Department with 20-plus years of service; a member of the F & AM Gettysburg Lodge No. 477, past Grand Master of the Covington Lodge #168 and a recipient of his 65 year pin; supported Covington sports; in 2010 during Covington's 175th Anniversary, Joe & Janice were named "Mr. & Mrs. Covington."

Preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Henry Anderson; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom & Lois Miller. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 64 ½ years, Janice E. (Miller) Meyer; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim & Deb Meyer of Covington, Jay & Lori Meyer of Covington; six grandchildren, Krista & Nate Gibson, Jarod Meyer, Andrea & Grant Westfall, Jason & Ashley Meyer, Jordan Meyer, & Michelle Meyer; nine great-grandchildren, Joshua, Kamryn, & Jackson Gibson, Matilyn & Alayna Meyer, Amelia & Peyton Westfall, Taylor & Charlotte Meyer; two sisters, Janice Anderson & Virginia Kiser, both of Covington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Friedens Lutheran Church with Pastor John Shelton officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington with Military Honors and Fire Department Ceremony. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Covington Fire & Rescue Department.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.