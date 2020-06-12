Louis Roland Brown
HUBER HEIGHTS — A loyal and dedicated U.S. Air Force retired veteran, loving husband and father, Louis Roland Brown, of Huber Heights, died suddenly Saturday April 4th, 2020 at his home at the age of 79.

He was born December 12, 1940 in Glendale, California to Laura Elizabeth (Neidig) Brown and Harry Stanley Brown.

To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during a Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, June 20th, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St, Bellbrook, OH 45305). We will present military honors at the beginning of the visitation.

If because of COVID-19 and the social distancing that is mandated, you may wish to send a condolence, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Louis on his Online Book of Memories to help comfort the family at www.ConnerandKoch.com



