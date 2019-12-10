NAPLES, Fla. — Louise Elizabeth (Yohey) Gariety, 94, of Naples, Florida, formerly of Sidney, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

She was born March 7, 1925, in Sidney to the late Edith and Lawrence Yohey.

She married John Gariety November 27, 1947 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney, a marriage that would span 68 years, he preceded her in death June 21, 2016.

Survivors include her daughter, Dianna (Andre) Burner Jr. of Piqua; a granddaughter, Meghan; two sisters, Edith May (Williard) Howell of Urbana, Barbara Carson of Chicago, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Katherine Burdge.

Louise was a talented seamstress retiring from Sherwin-Williams. Following retirement, she and John moved to Naples, Florida.

Louise was involved in activities in Enchanting Shores where she and John resided. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing cards and crafts, especially sewing. The sewing didn't stop when she retired. Up until her death, she worked on quilts that were given to underprivileged children. Louise's talent and smiling face will be missed by all.

A time to honor her life, and the life of her husband, John is planned from 4-6 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be at the convenience of the family in Graceland Cemetery, Sidney with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

