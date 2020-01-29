PIQUA — Louise I. Cromes, 104, of Piqua, passed away at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 28, 1915 in Darke County to the late Clifford and Lillian (Grise) Walker.

She married Martin L. Cromes in 1933, he preceded her in death February 3, 1999.

Survivors include four sons, Paul (Betty) Cromes of Piqua, Marion "Pete" (Nancy) Cromes of Pleasant Hill, Delbert Cromes of Piqua, Danny Cromes of Pleasant Hill; a daughter, Wanda Favorite of Troy; twenty-one grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and a sister, Deloras Covault of Fletcher. She was preceded in death by a son, Benny D. Cromes, a grandson, Benjamin David Cromes, four brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Cromes attended Covington Schools and graduated Piqua Central High School. She enjoyed being a homemaker and working with her husband on the family farm.

She was a member of the Central Baptist Church. Her faith was very important to her having shared it as a Sunday school teacher for 30 years. She was a 4-H instructor for 30 years where she taught sewing, churned butter at the Heritage Festival for 32 years.

She was a 75 year member of the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Sheepskin Community Club and was active with the Homemakers Club.

A service to honor her life will be at 10 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Andral Gooden officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.