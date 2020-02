Lowell Franklin "Frank" Fergus, age 72, passed away on February 6, 2020 at his residence.

A Celebration of Frank's Life will be held at 1 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney with a Masonic Service starting at 12:45. Friends and family may call from 11-12:45 PM prior to the services.

Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.