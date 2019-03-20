WEST MILTON — Malinda "Cindy" A. Riedel, age 68, of West Milton, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

She was born August 2, 1950 to Allen E. & Marilyn Joan (House) Riedel in New Westville, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her father Allen E. Riedel and grandson Grant Fryman.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Skeet (Darla) Fryman of Troy, DeAnn (Rich) Johnson of Laura, and Channon Fryman of West Milton; grandchildren Brittany Rucker, Brendon Johnson, Matthew (Kira) Fryman, Lydia James, Kassie Haworth, Nici Crawford, Brad Crawford, and Austin Martin; great grandchildren Izaiah Farmer, Quinton Johnson, Cylus Miller, Lincoln Fryman, Jase Geisler, and Haislee Geisler; mother Marilyn Joan Riedel of West Milton; siblings Dean Riedel of West Milton and Linda Riedel of Kingston, TN.

Malinda was a 1968 Milton-Union High School graduate and loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching NASCAR and football. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM on Sunday, March 24 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373.

Online memories of Malinda may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.