Maniben Patel (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH
45356
(937)-773-3161
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
View Map
Obituary
PIQUA — Maniben Patel, 75, of Piqua, passed away at 4:22 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1944 in Saldi India to the late Ramdas Mohanlal and Sitaben (Ramdas) Patel. She married Ramanbhai B. Patel who preceded her in death December 24, 2018. She is survived by many family members including Baldev "Bob" Patel of Piqua.

A time to honor her life will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Her family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.
Published in Piqua Daily Call from May 10 to May 11, 2019
