CENTERVILLE — Maralyn D Lampe, age 86, of Centerville, formerly of Piqua, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at The Suites at Walnut Creek in Kettering.

She was born on June 19, 1933 in Mt. Vernon, IL to the late Percy B. and Eula (Grace) Wendt.

Maralyn is survived by three children: William "Bill" (Jennifer) Decker of Waddy, KY, Laura (Jeff) Jackson of Piqua, OH and Britton "Britt" Decker of Bradford, OH; four grandchildren: Jessica (Daniel) Schmidt, William (Amanda) Decker, Grace (John) Schmiesing and Decker Jackson; two great grandchildren: Charlotte and Andrew Schimdt; and one sister: Carole Ritter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands: William B. Decker and Robert Lampe.

Maralyn was a Life Master at playing Bridge. She was also an active member of the Republican party and former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua. Maralyn was an avid collector of antiques. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Piqua with Rev. Will Leasure officiating. Friends may call from 10:00-11:00 AM at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.