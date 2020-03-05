BRADFORD — Marceda F. Duffey Age 92, of Bradford, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at her home.

Marceda was born March 13, 1927, in Wertz, Virginia, to her parents Price & Lena (Sink) Hodges. Marceda worked at Duffeys Grocery in Circle Hill and worked as a meat cutter at S&S Economy Meats in Bradford.

She was a member of the Stillwater Grange for over 75 years, and was a longtime member of the Greenville Creek Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years Harold Duffey; siblings Homer Hodges, George Hodges, Eudoxie Bishop, Marguerite Selanders.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving sons Toby Duffey of Bradford, Gary & Deborah Duffey of Pleasant Hill; 6 grandchildren Shane (Michele) Duffey of Bellbrook, Shannon Duffey of Troy, Sharon (Michael) Casey of Bradford, Shaun Duffey of Covington, Heather (Daniel) Welbaum of Troy, Travis (Alyssa) Duffey of Hilliard, 12 great-grandchildren; sister Betty Jones of Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 7, at Jackson-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. Pastor Daryl Peeples will officiate with interment following at Highland Cemetery, Covington. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenville Creek Christian Church, 5110 N. Buckneck Road, Bradford, Ohio 45308, or Brookdale Hospice, 2621 Dryden Rd. #204, Moraine, Ohio, 45439.

