PIQUA — Margaret E. Gross, 76, of Piqua, passed away at 10:34 p.m. Monday, March 14, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1942 in Piqua to the late William and Elizabeth (Phillipi) Lemmon.

Survivors include one son, William Johnston of Piqua; one daughter, Marsha Welborn of Missouri; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank Lemmon, and one sister, Ruth Cade. She is preceded in death by a brother, William Lemmon; and a sister-in-law, Amy Lemmon.

Ms. Gross was a 1960 graduate of Piqua Central High School. She worked for many years for Evenflo Incorporated from which she retired. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting.

A Service to honor her life will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday March 18, 2019 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Keith Gebhart officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1- 3 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio River Valley Chapter, 7124 Miami Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45243. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.