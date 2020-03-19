TROY — Margaret K. Alexander, age 84, of Troy, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in her home.

She was born in New Orleans, LA on August 24, 1935 to the late John and Rose (Sterken) Kelly.

Margaret is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, Gordon F. Alexander; three children: Madelyn Rose (Mel) Vallone of San Diego, CA, Catherine Ann Thompson of South Pasadena, CA and Karin Margaret (Mark) Hammond of Troy, OH; three grandchildren; Margaret Madelyn (Charles) Willkomm, Melanie Louise (Tod) Fontana and Peter Alexander Vallone; and three great grandchildren: Ryan Peter (Kaelyn) Willkomm, Alexander Charles Willkomm and Madeline Grace Walpole.

Margaret received her education by the nuns in the Catholic schools and academies in New Orleans. After showing an early interest in medically related fields she opted for training as a medical transcriptionist. This became her profession for over 40 years. Through various career relocations she worked at a series of major hospitals in New York, Texas, Michigan and Ohio. Margaret also volunteered at the Hospice of Michigan for many years.

Following her retirement in 1997 she and her husband settled in Troy, Ohio to enjoy life in small town USA.

She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy and the Troy Country Club. She loved all animals, especially her cats. Cats seemed to always know there was room at the "Alexander Cat Inn."

Margaret had a love and talent for gardening, fine antiques, embroidery, art, calligraphy, and good books. We will all miss her elegant styles and insights to life If her life could be summed up in one word it would be remarkable. A remarkable daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and person.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Animal Shelter, 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

Before attending, please visit www.bairdfuneralhome.com for any updates regarding limitations to services that may be put into place.