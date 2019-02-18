PIQUA — Margaret E. McClannan, age 90, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord at 9:05 P.M. Thursday February 14, 2019 at Springmeade Health Center, Tipp City, OH.

She was born in Lockington, OH, on September 11, 1928, to the late Wilbur and Hattie (Saunders) Cox.

On March 23, 1946, in Piqua, OH, she married Eugene S. McClannan. He preceded her in death March 11, 2016.

Margaret is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law: Suzann and Brent Flinn, Troy, OH, and Carol Dyer, IN; three grandchildren: Julie & Rick McKay, IN, Jennifer & Tony Coppock, Miamisburg, OH, and Jarrett and Emily Smith, Cambridge, OH; and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Charles Cox, Sr., Wilbur Cox, Jr., Edward "Buck" Cox, one sister: Wanda Long, one granddaughter: Jill Karrer and one son-in-law: Michael Dyer.

Margaret was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Moose in Piqua, in which she was past Senior Regent. Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua with Hospice Chaplain Jeff Crouch officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington, OH. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 12 noon – 1P.M. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. 502 Troy, OH 45373.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.