PIQUA — Margie A. Helmer, 88, of Piqua passed away at 6:23 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born July 22, 1931 in Piqua to the late Forest L. and Thelma O. (Skiver) Sollmann.

She married Charles C. Helmer, Jr. October 23, 1948 in Piqua and he preceded her in death September 25, 2000.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Jeffrey) Cooper of Beavercreek; two sons, Chuck (Diana) Helmer of Piqua, Terry (Angie) Helmer of West Chester; six grandchildren, Lisa (Bryan) Uklja, Vinnie Romeo, Chad (Christy) Helmer, Holly (Tom) Hogg, Nicholas Helmer, Matthew Helmer; five great grandchildren; three sisters, Doris Garrett of Piqua, Marilyn Jenkins of Beavercreek, Donna (Bill) Favorite of Pleasant Hill; two brothers, Forest "Ted" (Susan) Sollmann of Vandalia, Richard (Kathy) Sollmann of Oxford; and a sister-in-law, Jeannie Sollmann of Pleasant Hill. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Sollmann and Don Magill.

Mrs. Helmer worked as a sales associate for Elder Beerman for sixteen years before she retired. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, enjoyed playing Bingo and loved having dinner with her friends. She was a phenomenal pie maker and had perfected her crust. She loved her family deeply and cherished the time she was able to spend with her children and grandchildren. She will be sincerely missed.

A gathering of friends and family to honor her life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or the , 15120 Collections Center Drive, Lockbox 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.

