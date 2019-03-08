Obituary
Print

Marianna Warner

  |   Visit Guest Book

PIQUA — Marianna Warner, 100, of Piqua, and formerly of Covington, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. She was born July 13, 1918, in Covington, to the late Harry N. and Pearl M. (Cable) Koon. She married Noel R. Warner; he preceded her in death in 1974.

She will be missed and remembered by a sister, Harriet Miller of Piqua; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and their families. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Koon; and a sister, Barbara O'Connor.

Marianna was a lifelong member of the Covington Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed knitting and loved her church.

In keeping with Marianna's wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Private burial will be in Greenville Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Presbyterian Church, 30 N. Pearl St., Covington, OH 45318.

Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington. Online condolences may be left at www.moorefh.com.
Funeral Home
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
(937) 473-2271
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Piqua Daily Call from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.