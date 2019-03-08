PIQUA — Marianna Warner, 100, of Piqua, and formerly of Covington, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. She was born July 13, 1918, in Covington, to the late Harry N. and Pearl M. (Cable) Koon. She married Noel R. Warner; he preceded her in death in 1974.

She will be missed and remembered by a sister, Harriet Miller of Piqua; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews; and their families. She was preceded in death by a brother, John Koon; and a sister, Barbara O'Connor.

Marianna was a lifelong member of the Covington Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed knitting and loved her church.

In keeping with Marianna's wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Private burial will be in Greenville Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Presbyterian Church, 30 N. Pearl St., Covington, OH 45318.

Arrangements are in care of Moore Funeral Home, Covington. Online condolences may be left at www.moorefh.com.