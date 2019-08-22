FLETCHER — Marie A. Trissell, age 96, of Fletcher, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019 in .

She was born June 12, 1923 to the late Domenic and Pasqualina Civetti in Boston, MA.

Her husband, Stanley L. Trissell Sr, her son David Trissell, granddaughter Kim (Trissell) Erwin, and grandsons Jason Devenport and Anthony Trissell also preceded her in death.

Marie is survived by a son, Stanley L. (Susan) Trissell Jr., a daughter Diana M. (Linda) Vogt, her grandchildren, Vince Devenport, Terry Trissell, Mary Ann Trissell, and her great grandchildren, Aaron Devenport, Erica (Trissell) Ferguson, Jordan Trissell, Kailyn Hatfield, Zachariah and Braedon Erwin.

Marie worked at the former Detmer Hospital, was the manager of the former Top Value Stamp store in Piqua Ohio, was the bookkeeper and office manager of Border City Enterprises owned by herself and her husband, River Valley Consultants as the office manager and bookkeeper and a cashier for Sears. She most recently worked at Walmart in Piqua where she finally retired at the age of 90, being featured in her favorite newspaper for being the oldest Walmart employee. She loved to work & keep in touch with what she called her extended family.

She loved New England and especially the Newton, MA area where she still has family and friends. She was also proud of her Italian heritage and had the opportunity to visit Italy multiple times with her family & additional trips with tours. Marie loved her family. She insisted on hosting family dinners at holidays and weekly spaghetti day.

A funeral service will be held to celebrate Marie's life at Suber-Shively Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Fletcher, Ohio 45326 on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3:00pm.

Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:00pm.

Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH.

