PLAIN CITY — Marilyn Gibson Ratcliff, 79, of Plain City, OH, passed away on Friday, February 14 surrounded by her loving daughters and husband.

Marilyn was born to Frank and Ora Gibson of Columbus, OH. She attended North High School (class of 1958) where she was a majorette and a cheerleader.

Marilyn enjoyed her monthly dinner meetings with her North High classmates.

As the administrative assistant for the Circulation Technology division of The Ohio State University, Marilyn met Bruce Ratcliff of Troy, OH and married in 1973.

Marilyn and Bruce loved to travel the world, including Tahiti, Egypt, Greece, Thailand, Japan, India, Russia, China, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brazil, and Central Europe. In addition, they enjoyed 39 cruises together!

Marilyn is survived by her Husband Bruce; Brother, John Gibson; Daughters, Meredith (Brian) English, Barb (Michael) Heidt, Robyn Ratcliff (Tanner Landon), Kay Adcox; Grandchildren, Lindsey, Andrew, Lauren, Jessica, Brittany, Haley, Skylar and Great Grandchild, Gianna Brigano. Also surviving are Grand Dogs: Riley, Ginger, Hulk, Thor, Cap, Oden and Thanos.

Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 20th from 5pm-7pm at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085.

The family would like to thank the many Doctors, Nurses and PSA's who took care of Marilyn during her hospital stay.

A special thank you to Dr. Duff, Dr. Bach, Kaitlyn Capretta (PSA), Shelby, Deme (ICU), Julie and Adri (8th floor). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverside Hospital Greatest Needs.

