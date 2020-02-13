PIQUA — Marilyn "Katie" Wintrow, 74, of Piqua, passed away at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her residence.

She was born March 10, 1945 in Piqua to the late Carl and Mary (Stewart) Brush.

She married Russell D. Wintrow Jr. September 8, 1962 in Piqua; he preceded her in death June 14, 2017.

Survivors include two sons, Mark (Julie) Wintrow of Piqua, Scott (Diana) Wintrow of Troy; six grandchildren, Travis Wintrow, Chelsee (Derek) Stepp, Matthew (Chelsea) Wintrow, Charity (Nate) Toon, Brooke (Kyle) Thompson, Michael (Tasha) Wintrow; twelve great grandchildren, Madyson Wintrow, Bentley Green, Kaleb Karnehm, Aleigha Thompson, Henry Toon, Teagan Toon, Grace Evans, Madison Evans, Dylan Wintrow, Raelyn Stepp, Serenity Thompson, Legacy Thompson; a sister, Shirley Little of Piqua; a brother, Mike (Valerie) Brush of Piqua; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Kaeck, Becky Williamson, Donna Day; a brother, Carl William Brush; her daughter, Carla R. Kenworthy, and a grandson, Wesley Kenworthy.

Mrs. Wintrow attended Piqua Central High School.

She worked as a cook for Piqua Memorial Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center for 32 years before her retirement. She was a member of the Piqua Fish & Game and enjoyed camping, dancing and cooking.

She loved spending time with her family, whom she loved deeply and will miss her immensely.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Chaplain Edward Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.