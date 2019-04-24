SIDNEY — Marjorie A. Lachey, 84, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Landings of Sidney.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1935, in Auglaize County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herman and Viola (Werling) Ballweg. On June 2, 1956, she married John D. Lachey, who preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 2013.

Marjorie is survived by two children, Bev (Don) Goettemoeller and Joe (Shannon) Lachey, both of Sidney; daughter-in-law, Jolene Lachey; nine grandchildren, Alex England, Ian Lachey, Lauren, Ryan and Christian Goettemoeller, Taylor, Tyler, Tori and Turner Lachey; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Marc (Elizabeth) Lachey, Ken (Jo Ann) Lachey, Naomi Richard, Thelma Lachey and Ed Lachey.

She was preceded in death by son, John M. Lachey; and brothers-in-law, Lavern and Alvin Lachey.

Marjorie was retired from Electro Controls where she worked as an electrical assembler. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, a volunteer for Fish Community Thrift and a member of the Sidney Senior Center. Marjorie loved traveling, something she and her late husband, John enjoyed doing together.

She also enjoyed playing cards with friends at the Senior Center and she never let anyone leave her home hungry, as she loved to cook. Marjorie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, always doting on her grandchildren and never missing an opportunity to be there for various sporting events and activities.

Marjorie was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Peter Langenkamp officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Soup Kitchen in Marjorie's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Lachey family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.